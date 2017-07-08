C3 Pure Fibre
Netball: Canada too strong in Game One

July 7, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Canada defeated Cayman 54-36 in front of a packed house at Clifton Hunter High School Thursday evening. Canada got out to a fast start, leading 28-14 at the half, but Cayman would string together a strong second half, winning the 4th quarter 11-10. Captain Katherine Gow says Canada’s speed caught them off guard.

“We had a bit of a slow start, but we came out strong in the second quarter. They’re tall, they’re very fit, although they are a young squad they certainly have some strong shooters. They barely missed.”

Canada’s team captain Alyssa Binns said Cayman was exactly the team they expected. “We expected some aerial play, and a competitive nature, it was really fun.”

Binns goes onto say the near full gymnasium of enthusiastic Cayman supporters did not make it easy. “It was definitely hard to hear each other out there, a lot of our players haven’t played internationally so we will have to work on it.”

Game two and three both take place at Clifton Hunter High School starting at 7:00 pm.

