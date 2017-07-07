Netball: Cayman vs Canada preview

Cayman’s women’s netball team will tip off tonight in a three-game series versus Canada. Cayman is just two games shy of qualifying for an international ranking and will be playing a Canadian squad seeing their first action in the Caribbean, with 6 players making their international debuts. Canada says they have an idea of what to expect in their first game against a Caribbean opponent.

“A lot of lofts, a lot of height, we like to play fast, so it will be a cool game to watch” said Canada’s Alyssa Binn. The team has 6 players making their international debuts and Canada’s Megan Widmer says they are excited for the opportunity. “I’m expecting a different style from the Caribbean, so I think it will be a very good game”.

Cayman’s team is made up of previous players as well as domestic league standouts from this past season, and Vice Captain Nicosia Lawson says they are gelling at the right time. “Each person has their own way of passing the ball and doing things, being able to work across all the different teams, and building that camaraderie, we’ve developed over the past few months.”

All game tip-off at 7:00 pm at Clifton Hunter High School with games two and three being played Friday and Saturday.

