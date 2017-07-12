On the heels of a tough 3-game international series, Cayman Netball’s Head Coach and Captain talk about the adjustments needed throughout the series with Canada, while reviewing their own performance against a tough opponent. Cayman’s Sports Director goes onto discuss how the tournament will help the program moving forward.
Netball: Violet Murray-Corbin, Katherine Gow and Collin Anglin
July 12, 2017
1 Min Read
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
