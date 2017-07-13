New airport security enhancements not slowing throughput, says CIAA

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority told Cayman 27 new security enhancements put in place last week haven’t hampered passenger throughput at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA).

The new security procedures are compliant with new TSA security requirements.

“Knock on wood, we’ve had no slowdowns in our throughput,” said CIAA security chief Shane Bothwell.

He told Cayman 27 it’s business as usual at ORIA, even after implementing new security enhancements handed down by the TSA.

“The only enhancement that we have to add is that all electronic devices bigger than a smart phone, we must be checking those as well,” said Mr. Bothwell.

That means iPads must be removed from carry on luggage and sent through screening equipment in these grey bins, like do already for laptops.

Mr. Bothwell told Cayman 27 the CIAA is well-versed in meeting security requirements.

“We have a lot of us tourists so we have to use the TSA requirements, but being a UK territory, we also have all of their requirements, so we are doubled up on our security measures, so we catch everything in our net of security,” said Mr. Bothwell.

He told Cayman 27 with the new procedures in place, passengers should arrive at least two hours prior to international flights and one hour before traveling within the Cayman Islands.

“That extra time leaves a little buffer for the passengers to be processed without causing any delays for the airlines,” explained Mr. Bothwell.

He credited the travelling public for rolling with the punches.

“That’s the one thing that’s constant in aviation security, there is always change,” said Mr. Bothwell.

According to the TSA the new procedures are intended to enhance aviation sector security, and ultimately will lead to fewer bags needing manual inspection.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

