New Health Minister tours hospital

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour made his rounds Thursday (13 July) at the Cayman Islands Hospital as he familiarised himself with institutions under his new portfolio.

Mr. Seymour along with health professionals from the H.S.A toured the hospital listening to concerns at the institution like space constraints and the need for technological upgrade of equipment.

Mr. Seymour said spending his day with those tasked with saving lives was a top priority.

“Well amongst all the ministries that I’m responsible for I thought that health was the most important that I actually did the visit to the H.S.A first, first and foremost its very very important,” Mr. Seymour explained.

Mr. Seymour said he will put on his Environmental Health cap Friday (14 July) as he tours the George Town landfill.

