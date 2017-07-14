C3 Pure Fibre
News

New Health Minister tours hospital

July 13, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour made his rounds Thursday (13 July) at the Cayman Islands Hospital as he familiarised himself with institutions under his new portfolio.

Mr. Seymour along with health professionals from the H.S.A toured the hospital listening to concerns at the institution like space constraints and the need for technological upgrade of equipment.

Mr. Seymour said spending his day with those tasked with saving lives was a top priority.

“Well amongst all the ministries that I’m responsible for I thought that health was the most important that I actually did the visit to the H.S.A first, first and foremost its very very important,” Mr. Seymour explained.

Mr. Seymour said he will put on his Environmental Health cap Friday (14 July) as he tours the George Town landfill.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

