Observer report 2017 says prisoners’ franchise denied. Saunders says there must be some limitations

While Cayman has clear legal guidelines on prisoners rights to participate in the electoral process. The team that observed the 24th May polls said we may not be meeting international standards when it comes to their voting rights or eligibility to contest elections.

The international observer report on Cayman’s elections has flagged these areas for review.

Opposition MLA Chris Saunders said while these areas may need to be looked at. He said a level of prisoner exclusion from the process should be maintained.

“You look at a person at 18 or 19 being sentenced for even two years and you are going to take that away from them for the rest of their lives or something. I think that is grossly unfair, depending on the type of crime. I think if you are serving life absolutely you should not be allowed to vote because you won’t be coming back out into society anyway,” Mr Saunders said.

He added any changes to the Elections Law would need extensive public consultations before amendments are made to the law books.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

