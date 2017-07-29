OfReg: repairs were done on fuel tank prior to fire

Repair work was carried out on the fuel tank at the heart of Sunday’s (23 July) fire prior to the blaze erupting.

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office was made aware prior to the fire that “routine repair work” was being done on the tank, according to Chief Petroleum Inspectorate Duke Munroe.

He says full details are not yet available and are part of the ongoing investigation into the fire’s cause.

SOL Petroleum leaders did not directly answer questions sent by Cayman 27 asking if welding or other hot works were done on the tank prior to the fire, which took firefighters eight hours to extinguish and caused many in the area to evacuate their homes.

