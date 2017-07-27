C3 Pure Fibre
OfReg wants companies to supply hot works information

July 26, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

 

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office of the Cayman Islands advises any business to let it know about any significant hot works in close proximity to fuel and dangerous substances.

The e-mail addresses “key stakeholers” and asks for information on any hot works being done around equipment or sites with liquid or gaseous dangerous substances no matter if it’s routine or major maintenance and repairs.

The e-mail also asked key stakeholders to provide a list of people within companies trained in safety programs around hazardous sites.

The e-mail did not specifically make reference to why it’s now urgently pushing to get this information.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

