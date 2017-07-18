C3 Pure Fibre
Older Persons Law takes effect

July 17, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s Older Persons’ legislation is now in effect giving full protection to those who strived to build the Cayman we all enjoy today.

The law which was passed in the LA in March took effect today and is the first human rights legislation here to prioritise the inclusion of older persons.

It paves the way for the creation of a council of older persons. To advocate and advance issues affecting the elderly in society.
The council is yet to be appointed. Government is currently seeking candidates.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

