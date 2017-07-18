Older Persons Law takes effect

Cayman’s Older Persons’ legislation is now in effect giving full protection to those who strived to build the Cayman we all enjoy today.

The law which was passed in the LA in March took effect today and is the first human rights legislation here to prioritise the inclusion of older persons.

It paves the way for the creation of a council of older persons. To advocate and advance issues affecting the elderly in society.

The council is yet to be appointed. Government is currently seeking candidates.

