Over 200 people engaged in Ritz-Carlton Job Fair

Over 200 Caymanians turned up at the Ritz-Carlton last night apply for some 50 positions up for grabs at the hotel, perhaps an indication of Cayman’s unemployment challenge.

According to the Economics and Statistics office, (ESO) more than 1,700 Caymanians currently are unemployed.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter was at the recruitment drive and files this report.

According to the ESO, 53 Caymanians who had jobs in October 2015 were unemployed in October 2016. Job-seeker Ambrose Bucknal says that could explain the strong turnout at the Ritz-Carlton job fair.

“The economy is not so high and the work force is very low and the population is great , so if you have 100 jobs there are 200 people looking a job,” says Ambrose Bucknal, an attendee at the event explaining his feelings on the current job market.

Mr. Bucknal has been without a job for five months and sees events like this as a way to make ends meet.

“It’s very good, its excellent, you can choose from a large variety of jobs that you can do,” said Ambrose Bucknal, when discussing the variety of jobs available at the Ritz-Carlton.

Mr. Bucknal says he used to work in the construction industry, but once the job is finished, his work is over.

“This building going up and when it finish, he doesn’t have any more same time and the other construction that is going on same time , they have their people already so you can’t get a job,” said Mr. Bucknal.

Fellow job seeker Betty Christian has gone a month without a job. She’s hoping her training from National Development Work Agency gives her an edge.

“If you have training in customer service, more than likely you should get a job,” said Betty Christian, an attendee at the event.

Ritz-Carlton general manger Marc Langevin, says the advantage of hiring Caymanians is that they don’t need work permits and that allows them to grow in the hotel.

“As a Caymanian to come into the hospitality industry, you can start in a roll where that is what you do best today, but after that you can actually direct your attention where you want,” said General Manager for Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, Marc Langevin in regards to employee prospects within the hotel.

Mr. Langevin says successful candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Once applicants apply for the positions available, depending on how many people apply, there is on average a two week waiting period before applicants can receive a call.

