Pan ‘n’ Riddim need support

Pan ‘n’ Riddim is Cayman’s very own steel pan band and they’ve got some incredibly talented people on it. And to prove just how talented they are they want to compete in Canada’s Pan Alive competition, but they need your help to do it.

The band is throwing a fundraiser tomorrow on Cardinall Avenue in hopes of raising money for their trip to Canada. They say they hope people will come out and support the event that will have local food and drinks on sale which will be used to fund the bands trip.

Last year they placed second place in the contest and they hope this year they will be the victors and bring the title back to Cayman.

Band founder Michael Lemay hopes people will take the bands ambitions seriously and help out. “Its the children of tomorrow, we’re not going to be around long so someone has to carry it on so I think you should come out and support your youth because that is who is carrying the drive today is the youth so come out and support.”

Diedre-Ana Bodden a Pan ‘n’ Riddim member is excited and confident in the bands potential, “I feel great I can’t wait to go perform again this year. I think this year we’re ready, I’m looking forward to it.”

