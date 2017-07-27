Petrie resigns from MRCU post

The man in charge of the controlling the Mosquito population in Cayman has resigned.

Mosquito Research and Control Unit Director Dr. Bill Petrie has stepped down from the post.

Government Information Services says Dr. Petrie is set to become the head of the Miami-Dade Mosquito Control Division.

It’s an area heavily impacted by the Zika outbreak last year.

Dr. Petrie worked at the MRCU for more than 30 years and served as Director since 1998.

His last day is 4 August.

Ministry of Health Deputy Chief Officer Nancy Barnard will be acting MRCU Director until a successor is appointed.

