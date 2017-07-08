Planning to take action on Rum Point wall

The Planning Department says it will be contacting a developer about a boundary wall that’s turned part of Rum Point Drive into a blind corner.

Last week, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller told Cayman 27 he brought his traffic safety concerns over the wall to both planning and the NRA, but he said both bodies seemed to be “running to hide” from his inquiries. We tried our luck and planning delivered, sending Cayman 27 a response.

“[When plans were approved] 4 foot walls/fences did not require planning permission. However, the photos you sent me show the wall/fence to be about 6 feet in height and that does require permission,” said planning deputy director Ron Sanderson in an email exchange.

Planning said if the situation is not addressed, the department will pursue enforcement proceedings. As for the gravel encroaching on the roadway, planning says that is not within its remit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

