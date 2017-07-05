C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Plantana wins award, fifth time in a row.

July 4, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

West Bay condominium Plantana has copped Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence award for the fifth time in a row.

Plantana, located on West Bay Road, is one of the oldest condominiums built on Seven Mile Beach.
And after continuous positive feedback and ratings they have been receiving since 2013, they have once again won the Trip Advisor, General Manager Theresa Leacock-Broderick says the secret to Plantana’s success is consistency.

“Condominium, its like your home away from home and that’s what we focus on and we want people to feel they are on vacation, but its comfortable with all the amenities and all the standards that they would have in their own home and in most cases, even better,” said General Manager at Plantana, Theresa Leacock-Broderick.

The award was started in 2010

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: