Plantana wins award, fifth time in a row.

West Bay condominium Plantana has copped Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence award for the fifth time in a row.

Plantana, located on West Bay Road, is one of the oldest condominiums built on Seven Mile Beach.

And after continuous positive feedback and ratings they have been receiving since 2013, they have once again won the Trip Advisor, General Manager Theresa Leacock-Broderick says the secret to Plantana’s success is consistency.

“Condominium, its like your home away from home and that’s what we focus on and we want people to feel they are on vacation, but its comfortable with all the amenities and all the standards that they would have in their own home and in most cases, even better,” said General Manager at Plantana, Theresa Leacock-Broderick.

The award was started in 2010

