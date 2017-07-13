Police calls public to view stolen goods

Police detectives are setting up a public display this Sunday (16 July) with stolen items and they’re asking victims of crime to come forward and see if any of their belongings are among the items.

Police confiscated what they called a ” large” amount of stolen items from a search warrant operation last month including electronics and laptops.

The items will be on display at the Amerigo building at Elizabethan Square on Shedden Road, George Town.

“We’re asking that the public ensure that they bring some form of proof that they own the item such as a serial number or passwords for items such as iPads and computers etc,” Detective Sergeant Graham explained.

He said the items will not be returned to owners the same day as certain processes need to be completed before items are returned.

Police Press officer Jodi-Ann Powery said the items will be on display between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

