Police charge man for January hit-and-run

Police charge a 33-year-old Bodden Town man in connection with a January hit-and-run that left a 69-year-old American tourist with serious injuries.

Police charged the man with Causing Grievous Bodily Harm, Dangerous Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and having no insurance.

Police say the woman was walking on the sea-side of West Bay Road near the Governor’s house when the car struck her.

Police say she still suffers from serious injuries from her waist down.

The man is set to appear in court 14 August. He’s currently out on bail.

