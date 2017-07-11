Police investigating boat crash

A boat ran aground on Saturday and police said a little after 9 p.m. they responded to a call about a boat on the iron shore in the Vista Del Mar area.

Police said four persons were on board that vessel at the time and said the boat captain sustained non-life threatening facial injuries.

He has been flown off island for surgery.

The police helicopter also assisted in the police response and Police said the first mate and other occupants also sustained injuries.

They were taken to the George Town Hospital where they were treated and later released.

Police reports said the boat received extensive damage and officers from the joint Marine unit are investigating the accident.

