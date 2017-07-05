Police investigating sudden death in Bodden Town

Police say they are inquiring into the sudden death of a man who was found lifeless in his Bodden Town home Saturday (1 July.)

According the RCIPS at around 7:11 am they received a report that a 45-year-old man was found lifeless in his bed by relatives who telephoned 911.

Bodden Town officers responded to the report.

Inquiries are on-going; but police say there is nothing to suggest foul play at this point.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

