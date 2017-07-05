C3 Pure Fibre
Police investigating sudden death in Bodden Town

July 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say they are inquiring into the sudden death of a man who was found lifeless in his Bodden Town home Saturday (1 July.)

According the RCIPS at around 7:11 am they received a report that a 45-year-old man was found lifeless in his bed by relatives who telephoned 911.

Bodden Town officers responded to the report.

Inquiries are on-going; but police say there is nothing to suggest foul play at this point.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

