Police long weekend exercises net nine

Two women and a Bodden Town teenager are among nine arrested over the weekend.

According to the RCIPS, several operations were conducted in Grand Cayman.

They say on Saturday (1 July) they issued 35 tickets, conducted ten searches and arrested three people at the Frank Sound intersection near an annual motorbike event.

Police added 18 officers carried out 200 motor vehicle checks.

On Sunday (2 July) police and Immigration officers arrested five people they believe were squatting in a Rock Hole residence.

Three men ages, 53, 63 and 24 and two women ages 24 and 40 were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, possession and consumption of a controlled substance. They were also arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass.

A small quantity of drugs was also seized. All five have been bailed.

And on Monday (3 July) police detained a 17-year-old Bodden Town boy during an operation on Rum Point Drive.

The teen tried to flee from police. He was arrested for possession of ganja and failing to provide a specimen. He was released on police bail.

Police say they have received complaints from residents in that area of ganja smoking and other anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile one George Town resident tells Cayman 27 her home was burglarized last week.

She says men entered her home off Walker’s Road and stole money and jewelry.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

