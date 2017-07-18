C3 Pure Fibre
Police urging public to view recovered items

July 17, 2017
Mario Grey
Police said only 15 people turned up at Elizabethan Square Sunday (16 July) to view stolen items recovered from a raid.

R.C.I.P.S. Press Officer Jacqueline Carpenter said she expected more people from the community to come out and look at the items however she admitted having to present substantial proof of ownership may have also deterred some from coming out to the viewing.

“I do think that some people may be under the impression that unless they have a receipt they might as well not bother. I can tell you that’s wrong there’s a lot of different ways you can show that maybe one of these articles is yours for instance with respect to anything that’s electronic, phones, iPad computers, if you have the pass-code to get in, that demonstrates that it is actually your property,” Ms.  Carpenter stated.

Police said quite a bit of jewelry still remains in police possession and Ms. Carpenter said people can use photos of themselves wearing the jewelry as proof of ownership.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

