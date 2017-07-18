Police urging public to view recovered items

Police said only 15 people turned up at Elizabethan Square Sunday (16 July) to view stolen items recovered from a raid.

R.C.I.P.S. Press Officer Jacqueline Carpenter said she expected more people from the community to come out and look at the items however she admitted having to present substantial proof of ownership may have also deterred some from coming out to the viewing.

“I do think that some people may be under the impression that unless they have a receipt they might as well not bother. I can tell you that’s wrong there’s a lot of different ways you can show that maybe one of these articles is yours for instance with respect to anything that’s electronic, phones, iPad computers, if you have the pass-code to get in, that demonstrates that it is actually your property,” Ms. Carpenter stated.

Police said quite a bit of jewelry still remains in police possession and Ms. Carpenter said people can use photos of themselves wearing the jewelry as proof of ownership.

