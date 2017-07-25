Popcorn smoke triggers alarm at Regal cinema

Cinema goers had an unscheduled intermission on Saturday (22 July) after smoke from a popcorn machine triggered the fire alarm at the Regal Cinema at Camana Bay.

Roughly 100 patrons were forced to exit the cinema shortly before 10 pm after the fire alarm was triggered. An official said the staff was using a new popcorn machine at the concession stand which began sending out a lot of smoke and that in turn triggered the alarm. The official assured there was no fire at the cinema.

On Saturday night the RCIPS and Camana Bay security made a sweep of the building before allowing patrons into the cinema. Movies resumed about 10:40pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

