Port begins 10-year upgrade plans

Port Director Clement Reid said a port revolution is on the horizon for Cayman as a 10 year plan is underway to improve the Cargo Distribution Centre beginning with new Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes (R.T.G’s).

He said these new R.T.G, cranes, two of which have already been purchased for $ US 2.85 million will greatly increase the volume of containers.

“That will allow us then to increase from 900 boxes to over 4000 boxes we don’t see that increase happening overnight but we are planning for 20 -30 years to coincide with the George Town port re-development,” Mr. Reid explained.

Last week the Port celebrated its 40th anniversary and Mr. Reid said the Port is looking to build on that foundation through it’s re-development plan.

Mr. Reid said the current Port Authority laws will need to be amended to make way for the upgrades and said the law was last revised in 1999.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

