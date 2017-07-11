Port looking at “transshipping perishable imports”

Port Director Clement Reid said law changes are underway to encourage shipping lines to use the Port of George Town as a mini transshipment port for perishable cargo that is currently traded with South Florida.

The Port Director said the move will bring a significant cost advantage for consumers.

“That means fresher fruits and vegetables because the shelf life will be longer for them, the cost will be lower because there is less handling and the Cayman Islands will actually then generate new revenue streams that it doesn’t currently exist,” Mr. Reid explained.

He said trade will continue with ports in South Florida and said this new business will give local importers options for perishable cargo.

Mr. Reid also added in a statement that the port envisions having the negotiations and tariff changes completed in the last quarter of 2017.

