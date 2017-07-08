C3 Pure Fibre
Premier departs for JMC

July 7, 2017
Premier Alden McLaughlin leaves island tomorrow to travel to London for a special meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council, where they will discuss Britain’s looming negotiations for its exit from the European Union.

Mr. McLaughlin along with Minister Tara Rivers and Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, will hold bilateral meetings with new Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Lord Ahmad and Head of Economics Miriam Sachak.

Mr. McTaggart is expected to discuss the state of Cayman’s Government and budget matters with the UK.

The Premier and his team return 16th July.

