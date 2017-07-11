Prospect illegal dump site on DEH radar

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) told Cayman 27 that illegal dumping remains an island-wide challenge.

Trash and other debris from an illegal dumping site on the eastern edge of Prospect can be seen plain as day from the East/West arterial. The DEH told Cayman 27 it’s aware of this illegal dump site, and remedial measures are being implemented to alleviate concerns.

“There is no need for illegal dumping or littering as we have appropriate facilities that can manage the waste at the landfill,” said a DEH spokesperson in a statement.

The DEH said it’s finalising a press release on the matter.

