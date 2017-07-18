Queen’s Baton visits Cayman

The Queen’s Baton Relay made its international stop on island, landing in Cayman Friday afternoon. The Cayman Islands Olympic Committee took the baton for a tour, landing at Pedro St. James Saturday afternoon. Members of athletics, volleyball and swimming were in attendance to pass the torch. Cayman Swimming’s Johnathan Key says it’s motivating to see the iconic object in person.

“It’s an honor to hold something of that value, and something that we can only dream of achieving.”

2018 Games CEO Mark Peters adds that the more people who see and touch the baton, the broader understanding people get for it’s significance.

“It’s got a very special design to do with sustainability and some creative people in Australia. Just within the baton itself, it talks about the values of the games itself.”

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Queens Baton Relay is planned to be the longest ever, spending time in every nation and territory of the commonwealth, holding a message from the queen.

