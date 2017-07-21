Ralston Ebanks faces 4 firearms charges

In court, 41-year old Ralston Ebanks, from West Bay, was charged with several offenses.

He made his initial appearance today.

He is charged with four counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, two for actual firearms, two for ammunition.

He also faces three charges of possession of criminal property relating to a quantity of cash recovered.

And one charge of concealing criminal property relating to large withdrawals from a bank.

He is remanded in custody and will return to court on the 25th of July via video link, no bail was applied.

His arrest is in connection with an operation conducted by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service earlier this month, in which a 40-year-old West Bay man was arrested.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

