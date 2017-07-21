C3 Pure Fibre
Ralston Ebanks faces 4 firearms charges

July 20, 2017
Philipp Richter
In court, 41-year old Ralston Ebanks, from West Bay, was charged with several offenses.
He made his initial appearance today.

He is charged with four counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, two for actual firearms, two for ammunition.
He also faces three charges of possession of criminal property relating to a quantity of cash recovered.
And one charge of concealing criminal property relating to large withdrawals from a bank.

He is remanded in custody and will return to court on the 25th of July via video link, no bail was applied.
His arrest is in connection with an operation conducted by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service earlier this month, in which a 40-year-old West Bay man was arrested.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

