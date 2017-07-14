Residents express crime concerns at Savannah Community meeting

“A handful of Savannah residents turned up at last night’s community meeting aimed at curbing a recent spate of criminal activity in the eastern districts,” said Cayman 27 anchor, Janelle Muttoo.

“I live in the district and I need to be able to feel, wherever I am that I am safe,” said Former Speaker of the House, Mary Lawrence.

Former Speaker of the House, Mary Lawrence, saying what many she believes are feeling in the Eastern Districts.

“We need to look at what we are doing to build the social structure, the most important, right now, the most important factor in the development in this country and nobody is addressing it at this time,” said Mrs Lawrence, in regards to youth development and re-building the family unit.

Over a dozen people took part in a community meeting hosted by MLA’s Alva Suckoo and Anthony Eden at Savannah Primary School on Wednesday night.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne was on hand to hear residents concerns, like dealing with youth crime.

“But the fact of the matter is, once you go there you wear a label, you can’t get a visa to leave this island again, you can’t pursue your education,” said Mrs. Lawrence in regards to youths ending up in prison.

Mrs. Lawrence says young people need positive role models and she’s encouraging the police officers to fill that void.

“So they need to have someone they feel that they can interact with, they don’t have the father figure,” said Mrs. Lawrence.

“A lot of the issues faced by our young people that are leading to these situations where they are being arrested is because they are not properly supervised, they are not getting the right direction from home,” said MLA for Newlands, Alva Suckoo.

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo, says Cayman’s society needs to step up and play its part as well.

“They are not a problem we can ignore, they are our kids and its going to take a community to come together to solve this problem, the police can’t do it alone,” said MLA Alva Suckoo.

Both Mrs. Lawrence and Mr. Suckoo, believe keeping the youth occupied in positive activities and re-building the family unit will help make Cayman safer.

Police Commissioner Byrne says he welcomed the open dialogue between the police and the community.

