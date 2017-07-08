RFA Reception

Before the hurricane drill was executed by crew from the visiting RFA Mounts Bay Crew Friday, they hosted a reception on board the vessel Thursday night.

Captain Christopher Clarke and his crew treated guests to British favorite, Pimms and lemonade while guests were given a tour by the Naval officers on board. They displayed their helicopters, boats and the ships immense size.

Captain Christopher Clarke said while they are here, “We’re going to work with the hazard management committee, do some disaster management briefings and hand over a boat to the Fire Service and we will work with the Cayman Islands police unit with a wild cat helicopter.”

