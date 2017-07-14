Ritz-Carlton recruitment drive

Interested in getting your foot into the hospitality industry? Today might be your lucky day. Around 50 positions have opened up at the Ritz-Carlton and they’re hosting a job fair right now.

The job fair runs until 7:00 pm at the Seven Mile Beach hotel. The annual recruitment drive is geared to getting more staff in preparation for the upcoming busy tourism season.

Available positions range from sales and marketing to beach and pool attendants.

“We’re doing our recruitment drive this evening for our locals, in order to start a conversation as it relates to what they are passionate about and what they are looking for, we will have positions that are listed that we are trying to fill or that are open and we’ll have representatives from those departments who they can talk with to learn a little bit about those positions,” said Human Resources Manager for the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, Yentel McGaw.

The recruitment drive is being held in the Little Cayman ballroom.

