C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Ritz-Carlton recruitment drive

July 13, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Interested in getting your foot into the hospitality industry? Today might be your lucky day. Around 50 positions have opened up at the Ritz-Carlton and they’re hosting a job fair right now.

The job fair runs until 7:00 pm at the Seven Mile Beach hotel. The annual recruitment drive is geared to getting more staff in preparation for the upcoming busy tourism season.
Available positions range from sales and marketing to beach and pool attendants.

“We’re doing our recruitment drive this evening for our locals, in order to start a conversation as it relates to what they are passionate about and what they are looking for, we will have positions that are listed that we are trying to fill or that are open and we’ll have representatives from those departments who they can talk with to learn a little bit about those positions,” said Human Resources Manager for the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, Yentel McGaw.

The recruitment drive is being held in the Little Cayman ballroom.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: