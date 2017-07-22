Road closure for pipes

Over the next few weeks you may notice a lot of construction taking place alongside Condor Road in Bodden Town.

A new pipeline is being installed by the Water Authority.

It is meant to improve water distribution and is projected to take 6 weeks to complete.

The pipe laying works will take place Monday to Friday from 8:30 am until 4 pm. The anticipated end date is 1st September.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution for their safety and that of the Water Authority staff.

