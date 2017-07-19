Rodriguez sees potential in Cayman’s up and coming martial artists

Dante Rodriguez, a professional martial artist and black belt in karate, returned to Cayman as a visiting instructor for Sensai Bob Daigle’s Cayman Karate Academy.

Rodriguez, who won the 2017 Italian World Championships and placed 4th in the 2013 World Championships says he sees a lot of potential in Daigle’s students, and returned to his dojo to impart knowledge he feels his experience offers.

“These kids don’t have professional martial artists to take them to the next level. Every year I’ve come back, I’ve made relationships with them, making them ready for international competitions”.

One student who both Daigle and Rodriguez say has a bright future in the sport is Joshua Steen, a junior black belt who says he’s ready to take the next step.

“One of my goals is to become full black, and maybe some day I’ll go to some competitions with Dante.”

Cayman Karate Academy will prepare for the island wide Martial Arts Tournament at UCCI this upcoming 4th November, with hopes of sending a team to the World Championships.

