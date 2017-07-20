Roller Hockey: Under-12’s brings home gold at NARCH

Cayman’s under-12’s claimed gold with a 6-1 win over the Tour Lizard Kings of Texas at the North American Roller Hockey Championships in Toronto, Ontario.

Cayman was lead by Jaxon Cover who was the top scorer on the tournament for the under 12’s as well as the under 10’s and the under 8’s. Cayman’s Molly Kehoe was the tournament’s fastest skater in the skills competition.

Here’s Coach Dennis Passchier on the performance of all four teams:

Under-8’s: Silver medal

Three wins and a tie in round robin play earned them a spot big the Finals. Unfortunately they were out played by a very strong team from California and lost 7-3. Jaxon Cover took home the scoring title for the entire age group and Oliver Capewell took home top goalie.

Under-10’s: Silver medal

The team went 3-1 in round robin play and also lost to a strong team from the West Coast. The 10’s had a great round robin crushing teams in their path. Jaxon Cover won top scorer and not to far behind was Gavin Sunley.

Under 12’s: Gold medal

The 12’s lost their first game 3-1 to a local Canadian team, but after this slow start they never looked back winning their next 4 games including the finals. The entire team played great hockey. Jaxon Cover again won the scoring title but not too far behind him was Molly Kehoe (who also won fastest skater in the skills competition) and Andy Hastings.

Under 14’s: Bronze medal

The 14’s had an up and down tournament, they had some very exciting games including a come from behind overtime win to put them into the semi-finals. Unfortunately they lost, but stepped it up in the 3rd place game taking home the bronze. Joe Allom in goal was by far the teams MVP.

Coaches Dennis Passchier and Patrick Cover are both proud of all the results as the goal was to make the finals for every age group which was quite the lofty goal.

