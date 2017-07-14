Rotary launches “Share the road” campaign

The Rotary Clubs of Grand Cayman want everyone to “Share the road”.

Thursday (13 July) the clubs along with the R.C.I.P.S. and government officials announced their latest road safety initiative.

It’s a road safety campaign aimed at reducing fatalities on Cayman’s roads as just this year four people died in a car crash in East End.

Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said more resources are heading to the traffic department to assist the movement.

“We are certainly looking at the traffic department in terms of enhancing the capacity that we have in there and we’ve started that already so there is a need and we’ve identified that there is definitely a need to inject more staff into the Traffic Department.

Mr. Walton said road laws will be strictly enforced along the new road developments as well.

