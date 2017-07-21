Rugby: Under-19’s look to bounce back versus Turks

Cayman’s Under-19’s dropped their second game of the Rugby Americas North Superweek against Jamaica 20-3. Coach Alex Robinson says the game was closer than the score dictated.

“We seemed to be control the majority of the game, but with a team like Jamaica one mistake in the their own half or goal line can result in a score.”

Coaches were happy though with the effort and say they have made adjustments going into their final game.

“The boys continued to press on the whole game, but could not finish which is an issue we have addressed.”

Cayman will play it’s final game versus Turks and Caicos on Friday .

