Two sailors from Cayman, Matheo Capasso and Charlotte Webster, recently competed at the 2017 Optimist North American Championships at the Royal Canadian Yacht Club in Toronto, Ontario Canada. Capasso placed 30th in the silver class, while Webster placed 46th in the bronze class. Both sailors competed in five qualifying rounds before being placed into the gold, silver or bronze classes.
-
Share This!
Sailing: Capasso 30th, Webster 46th at Optimist Championships
July 5, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.