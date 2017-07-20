Saunders aiming for legislation against foreclosures

Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders said its time for new legislation to give Caymanians protection from foreclosures.

Mr. Saunders said people need more time to pay the banks what they owe to stay in their homes and he said as the law stands people can’t afford to miss mortgage payments for three months.

He said he will be aiming to extend the time Caymanians have to pay for their homes.

“We had a law before that you had to go six months of missing payment before the bank has start the procedures, we changed that law to three months and what we will be pushing for is to have that actually increase to nine months,”

Mr. Saunders said opposition leader Ezzard Miller has lent his support to making legal changes a reality but said there is no definite timeline for his proposed legislative changes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

