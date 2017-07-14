C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Crime News

Scam takes aim at charity

July 13, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police warn of an international scam that tried to defraud a Cayman Islands charity.

The RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit received a report Tuesday (11 July) that the charity received an invitation to a legitimate conference held in the United States, according to a police press release.

The link associated with the invite, however, instructed the charity to wire money in order to book a room.

No money was lost and police believe the fraud stems from West Africa.

Police ask the public to be vigilant in guarding against cyber crimes.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: