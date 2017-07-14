Scam takes aim at charity

Police warn of an international scam that tried to defraud a Cayman Islands charity.

The RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit received a report Tuesday (11 July) that the charity received an invitation to a legitimate conference held in the United States, according to a police press release.

The link associated with the invite, however, instructed the charity to wire money in order to book a room.

No money was lost and police believe the fraud stems from West Africa.

Police ask the public to be vigilant in guarding against cyber crimes.

