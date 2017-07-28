Scranton Chairperson upset with meeting turnout

Chairman for the Central Scranton community Dale Ramoon said he is not happy with the turnout at Wednesday night’s (26 July) meeting with the Premier.

Mr. Ramoon said it’s a shame he and others spent so much time organising for George Town Central’s MLA Kenneth Bryan, Premier Alden McLaughlin and the Police Commissioner to attend the meeting at Central Park.

Mr. Ramoon said with only a few members showing up the community will have to do better.

“I’m very very very disappointed with the turnout of the people in the community that didn’t come out to the meeting because the committee itself has went the extra mile and make arrangements for the premier, the commissioner, and Mr. Bryan to take time out of their valuable time and schedule to come here last night to the meeting,” Mr. Ramoon said.

He said placing more beat officers in Central was discussed at the meeting as well as installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations in the community.

