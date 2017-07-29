Scuba tank resurfaces after 800-mile journey at sea

A scuba tank swept away in freak weather a few months ago has resurfaced, and get this, it made it all the way to Panama City, Florida.

DiveTech owner Joanna”Pinky Jo” Mikutowicz told Cayman 27 she received a picture of the barnacle-encrusted tank in an email after the tank washed up, some 800 miles away.

She said ocean currents likely carried it around Cuba’s West End and North from there to Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Some might assume scuba tanks sink in the water, but that’s not always the case.

“When a scuba tank is full of air and you put it in the water it will sink,” explained Ms. Mikutowicz. “If a scuba tank is empty and has no air in it, it’s going to float. But also, when the air empties out of it, that means the valve is open, water will start to go into it, so if it fills up with water it’s going to sink again.”

Back in January or February, some big swells whisked a handful of tanks from storage at Lighthouse Point in West Bay out to sea. Most were recovered within a couple weeks.

