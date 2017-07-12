C3 Pure Fibre
Search continues for boaters

July 11, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
It has been nearly two weeks since boaters Chadwick Bodden and Edward Hendricks-Hydes were reported missing after heading out to 60 mile back on a canoe and police say there’s still no sign of the missing men.
Mr Bodden a 39-year-old Breakers resident and Mr Henricks-Hydes of West Bay left together on 23 June and were expected to return 28 June.
However when they did not relatives reported them missing triggering sea searches by the JMU.
Police say they are actively conducting enquiries and are asking the public to reach out to them directly with any information. As opposed to relatives. Police say there have been occasions where information has caused anixety among the families.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

