The investigation for Chadwick Bodden and Edward Hendricks-Hydes, the two men who went missing is still open and inquiries to their whereabouts continue.

If any relevant information is given it has been ensured resources will be utilized to get to their location or to work with other entities if they are discovered far away.

Police still ask for people to come forward with information that could help with the recovery of these missing men.

