BREAKING: Speaker of the House arrested outside Florida casino on misdemeanor battery charge

July 19, 2017
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Speaker of the House and West Bay West MLA Hon. McKeeva Bush was arrested outside a Florida casino on Monday (17 July), Broward County Clerk of Courts records show

Mr. Bush was arrested by Seminole Police Department officers and held in the Broward County Jail for touch or strike/battery, a misdemeanor. He is out of jail on a US $1,000 cash bond. 

Messages sent to Mr. Bush and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin have not been answered. 

In a message, Cayman Democratic Party Chair Tessa Bodden says “the CDP has no comment at this time.” 

Deputy Speaker of the House Bernie Bush tells Cayman 27 he was unaware of the arrest.

Police records show Mr. Bush was arrested at 11:02 p.m. at 5550 NW 40th St., the same address listed for the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. 

The police report is not yet available on the Broward County Clerk of Courts website. The Seminole Police Department — which is on a reservation and not subject to the same public information laws as other jurisdictions — would not issue a copy of the police report to Cayman 27 through e-mail. 

Mr. Bush appeared in front of Judge Jill Levy in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, court records show. 

A link to Mr. Bush’s mugshot has made its rounds on social media

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story. 

 

