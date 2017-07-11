Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin and his team are in London this week for a special Joint Ministerial Council meeting with the UK to discuss Brexit negotiations.
Attorney Nick Dixey has been following the Brexit story since the historic vote last year and he joined Janelle Muttoo to discuss the areas he thinks Cayman should focus on in this week’s discussions.
Special JMC discussed
