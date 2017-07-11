C3 Pure Fibre
Special JMC discussed

July 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin and his team are in London this week for a special Joint Ministerial Council meeting with the UK to discuss Brexit negotiations.
Attorney Nick Dixey has been following the Brexit story since the historic vote last year and he joined Janelle Muttoo to discuss the areas he thinks Cayman should focus on in this week’s discussions.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

