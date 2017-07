As a kid, sometimes there isn’t enough time to get to every practice and every game.

That was the case for The Sports Guy’s short stint in karate, giving up after a few weeks with only an orange belt and half a broom stick to show for it.

His mother never forgave him for cutting her favorite broom in half.

However, no stone can ever be left unturned, and it was time for a return to the dojo.

