Squash: Jervis wins U-13 Caribbean Championship

Jace Jervis won the Under-13 Boys Caribbean Squash Championships in Guyana earlier today, defeating Aidan Parris from Barbados 3-1. Jace is the younger brother of former Caribbean Squash champion, Cayman’s Julian Jarvis.

Jade Pitcairn played in the Under-17 Women’s finals, losing to Megan Best of Barbados, finishing 2nd overall. Brody McComb played in the Under-11 Boys division, placing 4th overall, losing to Zishan Motara of Barbados in the 3rd place finals. Olivia Kluyver competed in the Girls Under-13 division, placing 5th overall, while Emma Trumbull competed in the Girls Under-19 division, placing 5th overall.

