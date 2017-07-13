C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Crime

Stolen car found stripped down

July 12, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A car stolen last month has been found stripped down in the Bodden Town area.

According to the police the silver Honda Civic which was stolen from Keturah Street was found parked in a residential area in the eastern district yesterday (12 July) minus it’s doors, tyres and seats.

The car, a 2000 model Civic, was stolen from an apartment complex on Keturah Street 28 June.

Police say the vehicle found yesterday bore the same registration number as the car stolen from George Town.

The car owner of the vehicle was notified of the recovery of the car and its condition.

The vehicle was taken to the Bodden Town police station where it was forensically examined.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: