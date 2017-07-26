C3 Pure Fibre
Stuff the Bus drive

July 25, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Caribbean Alliance Insurance is holding its annual “Stuff the Bus” drive once again starting 31st July. The drive is to help children from less financially fortunate families to receive all the essentials they need for the new school year.

Last year the initiative garnered 3,738 donated supplies which all went to kids who needed them. This year Caribbean Alliance Insurance has partnered with Cost U Less to keep that successful momentum.

Stuff the Bus coordinator Samantha Whittaker said, “if they show up to school without the supplies that actually might have not only an effect on their learning capabilities but their actual self esteem capabilities and their ability to feel comfortable voicing their needs, so I think it’s extremely important.”

 

 

