Summer camp pushes a message of sustainability

It’s more than fun and games at one college summer camp, with a futuristic focus on all things renewable.

The local chapter of the United World College is launching its four day program named “Toward a sustainable future”.

It takes place in East End in August, educating teens about policy, planning, environmental to social sustainability.

Organizers say the camp will empower young people to make a positive impact in their communities.

“This is a great way to expose students to influential members of the community, who do have a wealth of knowledge on these issues and at 14 to 16 years old they might not otherwise be exposed to this kind of network,” said Student Coordinator for the United World Colleges Cayman Islands Committee, Martina Jackson.

The deadline to sign up for the UWC’s summer camp is the 14th of July. Interested students should email uwccaymanislands@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/UWCCaymanIslands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

