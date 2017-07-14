Taking care of the environment is important and it calls for a unified approach from all sectors to effect significant change.
Here in Cayman local hot spot Prima at Royal Palms has kicked off a campaign to end the use of plastics and they’ve started by removing plastic straws. Manager Darren Baber joined Jannelle Muttoo tonight (13 July) to talk about the initiative.
Taking care of the environment
