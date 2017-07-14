C3 Pure Fibre
Taking care of the environment

July 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Taking care of the environment is important and it calls for a unified approach from all sectors to effect significant change.
Here in Cayman local hot spot Prima at Royal Palms has kicked off a campaign to end the use of plastics and they’ve started by removing plastic straws. Manager Darren Baber joined Jannelle Muttoo tonight (13 July) to talk about the initiative.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

